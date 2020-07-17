Very hot weather's in store for both Saturday and Sunday.
This evening, showers and thunderstorms (which are focused well north of Nashville) will wind down quickly. It'll stay very warm and humid, with lows in the mid 70s.
The main story this weekend will be the extreme heat and humidity. Each afternoon, highs will be in the mid-upper 90s with the heat index 102-110 degrees. Take care not to overdo it outdoors. Drink plenty of clear fluids and seek the shade. Keep close tabs on children, the elderly, and pets, ensuring they stay hydrated and don't get overheated.
Saturday through Monday, only isolated thundershowers will be possible. The most likely area to receive any rain will be over northern Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky.
Tuesday through the end of next week will bring slightly better chances for cooling showers and thunderstorms. Still though, through that period intense heat and humidity will be the main story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.