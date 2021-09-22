Cooler and drier air continues to overtake the Mid State on this first day of fall.
Tonight, showers will come to an end and clouds will dissipate. Temperatures will tumble so much so that by morning it'll be around 50 degrees.
Sunshine will be large and in charge Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be around 70. On Friday, expect mid 70s.
A few clouds will filter in on Saturday. There may even be an isolated sprinkle over southern Kentucky. Otherwise, it'll be a dry weekend with moderating temperatures.
Even warmer air's on tap for the start of next week as the dry pattern continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.