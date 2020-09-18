Make some chili. How about a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Autumn air is here for many days to come.
This afternoon will be breezy and mild with some clouds, especially south & east of Nashville. Expect highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Tonight, take a jacket for whatever outdoor plans you may have. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Don't forget to lather on sunscreen this weekend if you'll be outdoors. Despite the cooldown, the sun will still burn you quickly, as we're still in summer. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.
Early next week, afternoon temperatures will moderate a few degrees to around 80 in Nashville. A few showers may return as soon as Thursday or next Friday.
