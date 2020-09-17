A blast of autumn-like air will begin to overtake the Mid State tonight.
In the meantime, this afternoon will be partly cloudy & warm with the slightest sprinkle/shower chance southeast of Nashville. Rain chance there -- 20%. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
A northerly breeze will increase tonight, ushering in much drier and cooler air from the Midwest. By Friday morning, expect low 60s.
Friday through the weekend will be unseasonably cool with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. The breeze will strengthen on Friday and then gradually settle down on Sunday.
Dry, crisp air lingers into early next week as temperatures moderate by Thursday, back into the middle 80s in Nashville.
