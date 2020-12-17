Bundle up if you're heading out tonight & keep pets cozy. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s.
Friday will be sunny, but stay chilly with a high of just 48.
More clouds move in Saturday. Rain showers arrive from the west late Saturday afternoon, lingering through the night. Sunday, a few showers will hang on over eastern Middle Tennessee. Highs this weekend will be in the low 50s.
Milder air develops early next week before a very strong cold front passes through Wednesday night with rain. Much colder air moves in Thursday into Christmas Day. A few snow flurries and snow showers will be possible Christmas Eve, as well.
