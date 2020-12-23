Clouds and wind increase today. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Showers move through later in the day. A bulk of the rain moves through at night. Rain will heavy at times but no severe weather expected.
Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off cold and get even colder as the day goes on.
As of now, it looks like most of the rain will push out the Nashville area before temperatures drop to below freezing. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected and any activity would end Christmas Eve night.
Christmas Day will be bright but brutally cold. We'll start in the teens and 20s. In the afternoon, underneath a sunny sky highs will touch near the freezing mark.
Thawing out this weekend. Sunny again Saturday in the middle 40s.
Sunday, we're back in the low 50s with increasing clouds.
Showers roll back in for the start of the new week. Monday looks chilly again in the upper 40s and low 50s.
