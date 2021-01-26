Mild today, but light rain turns to snow across the Midstate on Wednesday.
This afternoon, temperatures will peak 20 degrees above average -- in the mid-upper 60s for most, but cooler well northwest of Nashville in clouds.
Colder air moves in tonight. By morning, expect lows in the 30s.
Wednesday, clouds will thicken. Light rain reaches the Tennessee River by noon. The precipitation mixes with and changes to snow during the afternoon as it pushes eastward. This could produce a light dusting of snow along the TN/KY line on elevated surfaces, as well as on the Cumberland Plateau, by Wednesday night. Roads will remain just wet however.
Thursday and Friday will be dry. Thursday afternoon will be cold, but Friday afternoon will be just cool.
More rain returns Saturday afternoon, potentially sticking around well into Sunday.
