After a cold start this morning, we'll rebound into the 50s this afternoon. With the warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine, today will be a major snow melting day.
Clouds increase late in the day as light rain showers push through overnight. Showers wrap up early Monday morning. Can't rule out a few wet snowflakes on the upper Cumberland Plateau. Lows will be in the 30s with highs on Monday near 50 degrees.
A big change of pace for the middle of the week weather-wise. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring spring-like weather and plenty of sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the midstate.
Increasing clouds on Thursday with high in the low 50s. A few more showers returning late Thursday. For some, that rain may transition to a wintry mix Thursday night and early Friday. The best chance for that will be north of I-40.
