Warmer weather returns this week with several days expected to reach the 80s. Little rain expected until the end of the week.
Tonight dry and mild for most areas, showers will linger across southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee for most of the night. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow, expect a little more sunshine, so temperatures will soar to around 80 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s. A shower will be possible on Thursday.
A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives Friday, highs remain in the upper 70s.
The chance of rain and a few thunderstorms continues into early Saturday. As the front moves by highs will dip into the upper 60s.
Most of this weekend will be pleasant, Sunday brings just a slight chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.
Monday expect more rain with highs in the mid 60s.
