Yesterday's rain is long gone. We're looking at lots of sunshine today with a nice, dry stretch and a big warm-up on the way

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s. 
4WARN Forecast: Big warmup on the way
By the middle of the week, temperatures reach the upper 90s but will *feel* like over 100°. 
It will stay dry for the next few days, but then Thursday through Sunday there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, with the heat index of 100° to 105° remaining. 

