4WARN Forecast: Big warm up on the way
- Melanie Layden
Yesterday's rain is long gone. We're looking at lots of sunshine today with a nice, dry stretch and a big warm-up on the way.
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
By the middle of the week, temperatures reach the upper 90s but will *feel* like over 100°.
It will stay dry for the next few days, but then Thursday through Sunday there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, with the heat index of 100° to 105° remaining.
Melanie Layden
Meteorologist / Reporter
Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.
