One more cold night with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight before a warm stretch takes over the midstate.
Monday will be nice and sunny again with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s.
By Tuesday, we see a stretch of 70° weather stick around. Still mostly sunny on Tuesday, but more clouds build in Wednesday onward. We remain rain-free until the end of the week.
Friday brings a small rain chance with temperatures in the low 70s. We'll see a 50/50 chance of rain on Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 60s by next weekend.
