 

The warm, sunny weather will stick around for the next several days. 

Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling to the mid 40s. 

Monday beings our big warm-up. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s with lots of sunshine throughout the midstate. Lows fall to the low 50s. 

The sunshine and upper 70s stick around Tuesday and Wednesday before our next weather make moves in late Wednesday night. 

Rain showers begin late Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Expect widespread showers and a few scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. 

Rain clears out Friday, but a few more showers will return on Saturday. 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV.

