Get ready for a big temperature swing as our next cold front rolls through Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon will be sunny and warm, with a high around 81 degrees. Tonight will remain mild -- lows in the upper 50s.
Our next cold front passes through on Thursday. Temperatures will peak in Nashville around lunchtime, at 75 degrees, before falling late in the day. Rain showers will arrive in Nashville mainly after dark. They will be fleeting and light, so don't expect much.
Friday will turn chilly and drier. Widespread frost develops for early Saturday morning. Then, milder air builds back in on Sunday and beyond.
