Get ready for a big temperature swing as our next cold front rolls through Middle Tennessee. The first frost of the season is likely this weekend.
Tonight will remain mild -- lows in the upper 50s.
Our next cold front passes through on Thursday. Temperatures will peak in Nashville around lunchtime in the mid 70s, before falling late in the day. Rain showers will arrive in Nashville mainly after dark. They will be fleeting and light, so don't expect much.
Friday will turn chilly and drier. Morning low in the mid 40s, high in the mid 60s.
Widespread frost develops for early Saturday morning. During the afternoon, sunshine returns, high in the upper 60s.
Then, milder air builds back in on Sunday, high in the low 70s.
Monday to Wednesday expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday.
