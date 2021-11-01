NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A weak front brings some of the coldest air so far this season with the threat of frost.
Tonight partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible overnight as the front passes by. It'll be chilly with lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be variably cloudy in general with just a 20% chance for a sprinkle or brief shower. If clouds remain thin enough for our northern communities Wednesday morning, there may even be areas of frost there, then. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Most of the Mid State holds off until Friday morning though for a frost/freeze threat. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Patchy frost will continue into the weekend with tons of sunshine, light wind, and rebounding temperatures during the afternoon. The afternoon highs will reach from the low 60s to the mid 60s.
