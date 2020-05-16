Sunday starts dry but showers will work in during the afternoon hours. It won't be a washout Sunday but a few showers and storms will be around.
A cold front will bring another round of showers and storms to the area late Sunday night into Monday. The severe threat is low, thankfully.
Off and on showers will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures also cool back to the 70's for the first half of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.