A much better chance for rain exists across Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire up around midday for areas along I-65.
Storms will be slow moving today and will also be efficient rain producers.
This means we'll need to watch for isolated flooding by late afternoon/early evening. Brief wind gusts and lightning can also be expected with any stronger storms today.
Showers and a few storms will be possible for the first half of next week.
As it stands, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the rainiest days.
