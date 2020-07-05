A much better chance for rain exists across Middle Tennessee this afternoon. 

 
Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire up around midday for areas along I-65. 
 
Storms will be slow moving today and will also be efficient rain producers. 
This means we'll need to watch for isolated flooding by late afternoon/early evening. Brief wind gusts and lightning can also be expected with any stronger storms today. 
 
Showers and a few storms will be possible for the first half of next week. 
As it stands, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the rainiest days. 
 
 

