4WARN Forecast: Better rain chances and less heat the next few days

Another hot day is in store for Middle Tennessee.
Highs return to the mid 90's this afternoon with 'feels like' temperatures right back over 100°.
After today our afternoon highs will begin to lower some each day going into the weekend.
It's still going to be hot and humid but thankfully highs will fall back down into the upper 80's/near 90°.
Isolated showers are expected for some today but not everyone sees rain.
In fact, today through Sunday, isolated afternoon showers and storms are likely, but no total washouts are expected.
Looking ahead to next week, we're watching the potential for a new tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of now, and there's still a lot of uncertainty with this system, this system could end up somewhere in the southeastern U.S. during the middle of the next week which could impact our local weather.
Stay tuned.
