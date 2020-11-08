Warm November afternoon for Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will remain above average for a few more days before cooler 60’s arrives late week.
The focus this week is on a cold front to our west and Eta which is currently between South Florida and Cuba.
Rain chances will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon as these two features start to influence our weather pattern.
There’s a slight chance for a few storms but we’ll generally be dealing with harmless rain through Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday and Friday appear to be drier but more rain is knocking at the door next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.