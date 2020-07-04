Rain chances will begin to build back in Sunday afternoon and lasting through much of next week.
Scattered showers and storms are likely to begin firing up shortly after lunchtime Sunday. Movement of Sunday's showers will be from south to north.
Sunday will be hot, too. Highs return to the low 90's with "feels like" numbers near 100°.
In addition to the chance for rain the next several days temperatures will also remain hot - near 90° each afternoon.
