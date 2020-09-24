Areas near the southern state line will see the lion's share of rain today.
Yesterday's showers continue today as Beta sludges through the southeast.
Improving conditions will move in by late Friday afternoon as the rain clears out.
This weekend looks dry but warmer than recent days, mid 80's for our area - no 90's.
Next week a sharp cold front swings through the area.
A few brief showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.
After this front passes, very dry and abnormally air will sink into our region for several days to come.
Incredibly comfortable highs in the 60's and 70's will be around for at least the first full week of October.
During the overnights, lows dip into the 40's.
Frost isn't a concern in our immediate future but something worth remembering to check back for.
