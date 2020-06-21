Showers and the occasional rumble of thunder continues to push through Middle Tennessee today.
The chance for an isolated strong/severe storm remains possible for areas east of
I-65 this afternoon.
By late day/sunset time most of the rain will be out of the area.
Beneficial showers remain in the forecast for at least the first half of the new week.
Activity will be fairly isolated Monday and Wednesday.
More widespread rain will accompany a front on Tuesday.
Areas south of I-40 look to have a better chance for strong to severe storms at this point.
Spotty showers remain in the forecast to end the week but doesn't look to be anything out of the ordinary for summer.
