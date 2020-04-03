We'll enjoy another pleasant Spring day! More sunshine and highs in the 70s. Comfortably cool tonight with low in the 50s.
Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. There's a small chance for a few showers, most of us will not be impacted.
Our weather pattern takes a turn next week. Off and on showers expected for most of the week. The Spring warmth continues, temperatures in the 70s.
