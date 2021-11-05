We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around today with temperatures coming up just shy of that 60° mark this afternoon. It will be another chilly night tonight with freezing temperatures by tomorrow.

This weekend will be beautiful with sunshine and warmer afternoons.  Lows will be in the 20s and 30s both nights with widespread frost.  Afternoons will warm a little more each day with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Frost will remain a threat into Tuesday morning.  Then, after Tuesday, milder nights will take over for the rest of the week.  Afternoons will warm further, into the 70s next week.

Our next rain chance will arrive Thursday night and early Friday in the form or scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

 

