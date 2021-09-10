The nice weather keeps on rolling across the mid-state for the end of this week and all the way through the weekend.
Starting off cool in the 50s this morning. This afternoon, we'll see plenty of sunshine and it will be another nice day with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.
We heat up going into the weekend. It will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s-- near 90°-- each day. The humidity will also make a comeback.
As we move into next week, temperatures will hover around 90 on Monday with a few more afternoon clouds.
A late day, isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the day looks dry. Our rain chances increase on Wednesday as another cold front makes its way through the area, allowing temperatures to fall back to the mid-80s by the end of next week.
