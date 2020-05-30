Warm and sunny weekend ahead with lower humidity!
Saturday will start us off on a dry note with temperatures in the upper 70s, even getting up to 80° in many spots around the midstate. Dew points will only be in the 50s, which means it won't feel as humid and sticky outside.
The sunshine continues into Sunday with a repeat forecast once again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s both weekend nights.
Monday will start cool, but the temperature will climb into the low 80s by the afternoon. Sunny skies stick around through the start of the week as temperatures climb into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the end of the week, rain returns to the forecast. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday and Friday afternoons with oppressive humidity and highs close to 90.
