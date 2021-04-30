Sunshine will kick off this weekend, with some changes by Sunday.
This afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. It'll turn cool tonight with lows around 50. Count on more sunshine tomorrow with highs closing in on 80.
Sunday evening, showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State. A storm or two could become strong Sunday night well southwest of Nashville.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday, any of which could become strong to severe.
Rain then departs early Wednesday to make for a drier and cooler end to next week.
