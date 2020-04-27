After a sunny beginning more rain is expected especially mid-week.
Clouds increase this evening. A brief shower is possible overnight through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning won't be nearly as cold as Monday morning with lows in the low 50s.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. A few storms could become strong over far eastern Middle Tennessee around lunchtime Wednesday. Showers will linger into late Wednesday night or early Thursday.
Sunshine and beautiful weather will take over on Friday and carry into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the 70s.
Big warm up Saturday and Sunday with highs warming into the mid 80s.
