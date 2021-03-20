We are off to a fantastic start to the spring season in Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine and refreshing highs are expected to continue Sunday, too.
Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the low 40's with a few sneaking into the 30's.
We're dry Sunday and Monday before rain chances begin creeping up by the middle of the week.
Spotty showers and a few storms are possible basically every day after Monday.
No day looks like a washout at the moment.
