A string of nice Spring days for the rest of the week with sunshine and milder temperatures.
Sunshine and a few clouds for Thursday, with the high warming to the upper 60s.
On Friday, a few more clouds will move in with afternoon temperatures in the comfortable mid 70s. Friday night some rain will move into Middle Tennessee.
Showers linger into early Saturday morning, otherwise a mostly cloudy day. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Another chance for rain late night Saturday into Sunday.
Expect some scattered showers Sunday, highs in the upper 60s.
