A taste of spring weather develops over the Mid State this week.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the low-mid 50s. Temperatures tumble into the 30s tonight under a clear sky.
Sunny and even warmer weather's on tap for tomorrow -- low-mid 60s.
A few clouds return Wednesday with the slightest chance for a late day shower as a cold front approaches. Cooler weather's expected Thursday with just a 20% shower chance again.
Rain's the big story Friday through next Monday with several weather systems expected to bring occasionally heavy rain to the Mid State. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 40s through that period.
