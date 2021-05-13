Great looking weather caps off this week.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, mild, and breezy with highs around 70. You might need the heat in the house overnight with lows dropping into the 40s.
Friday will turn even milder -- highs in the low-mid 70s. We'll keep that trend going into Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday, a passing shower or storm's possible in Nashville, but expect more showers and storms in northernmost Middle Tennessee and over southern Kentucky at any time of the day. Rain chance in Nashville -- 30%. Rain chance in southern Kentucky -- 60%.
Monday through Thursday of next week, it'll be warm and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the low 80s.
