Another fantastic fall day here in the mid-state, and we have a wonderful weekend on tap as well! It's going to be another nice evening but won't be quite as chilly as the last couple of nights. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the lower and mid 50s for the most part.
A weak cold front will pass through Middle Tennessee tomorrow afternoon and help to mix in a few more clouds during the day. A shower cannot be totally ruled out as this front swings by, especially north of I-40. However, most if not all of us will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 70s. More sunshine is coming our way on Sunday with highs pushing back near that 80 mark. A nicer warm-up is in store for the first half of next week with temperatures stretching into the mid 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All of those day will feature abundant sunshine and overnight lows around 60. It will be a touch cooler on Thursday, with a few more clouds, as temperatures drop back into the lower 80s. Temperatures fall back into the 70s on Friday, but we keep a decent amount of sunshine through the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.