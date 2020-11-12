Sunshine and mild fall temperatures set up shop until the end of the week. A few showers return on Sunday.
Tonight mostly clear and cool, low 42.
More sunshine's likely Friday. Expect a cooler day with highs only in the low 60s.
Saturday will start chilly and end milder with a low in the upper 30s and a high near 70.
A brief round of showers is likely ahead of our next cold front on Sunday. It'll be breezy especially early in the day. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 60s.
Colder air then builds in early next week with even more sunshine expected Monday all the way through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s.
