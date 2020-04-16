Dry and mild weather to close out the week. Some showers slip in for the weekend.
Tonight mostly clear but not as cold, low 45.
Friday will begin sunny with increasing clouds during the day. Some showers will move in Friday night exiting by early Saturday.
No severe weather is expected.
This round of rain will be on the way out during the morning Saturday.
Another round of rain moves in Sunday morning and will likely be around for much of the day. They will likely be some isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected with this round either.
Next week starts off dry before rain moves in mid-week. Monday partly cloudy, high 68.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny warming to 74 for the high.
Wednesday some showers return, high 76.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday, high 71.
