It will be another freezing night. But warmer weather with just a few clouds is in store all weekend.

A Freeze Warning continues until 9:00 A.M. with morning temperatures dropping to the 20s and 30s across the midstate. But a big warm up is coming. 

4WARN Forecast: Freezing start for the next two mornings

Sunshine will take over this afternoon, allowing our temperatures to reach the mid 60s today. We could see some patchy frost again tomorrow morning, but Easter Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low 70s with plenty of sun. 

Even warmer weather takes over next week.  Highs will reach the mid 70s almost every day.

By Wednesday, an isolated shower or two will be possible late at night.  Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday and should trickle out by Friday.

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

