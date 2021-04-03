A Freeze Warning continues until 9:00 A.M. with morning temperatures dropping to the 20s and 30s across the midstate. But a big warm up is coming.
Sunshine will take over this afternoon, allowing our temperatures to reach the mid 60s today. We could see some patchy frost again tomorrow morning, but Easter Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low 70s with plenty of sun.
Even warmer weather takes over next week. Highs will reach the mid 70s almost every day.
By Wednesday, an isolated shower or two will be possible late at night. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday and should trickle out by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.