More sunshine and mild weather for Easter. The warm-up continues into next week.
Tonight, clear and cold again, but a freeze is not expected. lows dropping to the upper 30s to lnear 40.
Easter Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low 70s with plenty of sun.
Even warmer weather takes over next week. Highs will reach the mid 70s almost every day. Monday through Tuesday will be bright and sunny.
By Wednesday, look for a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two will be possible late at night.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday. Highs still warm in the mid 70s.
A few showers will linger into Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
