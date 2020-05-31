If you liked Saturday's forecast, you'll love today's, too!
Once again, we'll see lots of sunshine with temperatures reaching 80°. It will feel delightful with low humidity. Lows fall into the low 50s tonight.
Today will actually be the "coolest" day we'll see all week. Temperatures are on the rise, eventually reaching the 90s by the middle of the week. The 90° heat will be sticking around through the weekend.
We're in for a nice, long dry stretch. Sunshine hangs around until the end of the week before rain and storms return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday.
