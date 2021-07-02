I hope you're ready for a gorgeous Independence Day weekend.
This evening, humidity will continue to drop on an occasionally gusty northerly wind. By morning, lows will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy at times, and overall just lovely. Count on low humidity and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, although slightly hotter during the afternoon, with less of a breeze. Lows will be around 60. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Next week will then turn very hot. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday, but will be more prevalent Wednesday and Thursday.
