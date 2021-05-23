It was a hot one today across middle Tennessee, as a matter of fact it was record tying heat in Nashville with a high in the lower 90s. Temperatures will fall down into the 60s tonight with a good amount of clearing.
We'll turn the heat right up again tomorrow and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s on both days and plenty of sunshine to go around. With that heat comes an air quailty alert for parts of middle Tennessee so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s and some more cloud cover during the day. Keep an eye to the sky on Wednesday for a pop up shower or even a stray thunderstorm. The same goes for Thursday, but neither of these days will be washouts.
It stays warm, but the cool down will continue into this weekend. Temperatures on Friday will fall into the mid 80s with again, a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. A shower or storm will also try and sneak in this weekend. It's definitely something to keep an eye on for Memorial Day, but at this point it still doesn't seem like anything to cause us big problems.
