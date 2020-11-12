4WARN Forecast: Back to fall!

Back to fall weather! The sun will be out in full force today. We're starting off on a colder note with temperatures in the middle 40s. By the afternoon we'll be in the middle to upper 60s. Cold again for tonight with lows in the 40s.
Friday will be b-e-a-utiful! Sunny in the 60s.
Turning warmer as head into the weekend. Clouds thicken up late in the day on Saturday as temperatures soar in the 70s. A few showers possible overnight into Sunday as a cold front drops in.
Much cooler by next week. Tons of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.
Sunny and dry weather holds into Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s.
