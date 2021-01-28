4WARN Forecast: Back in the freezer!

Just 51 days until Spring, my friends! It's a cold morning. Temperatures have cooled off into the 20s and 30s. Cloud gradually clear today leading us to afternoon sunshine. A high near 40 today.
Back into the 20s tonight. Underneath a sun drenched sky the high will reach the upper 40s.
Milder weather will be around for the week. On Saturday, high in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase and rain is likely at night.
Sunday expect morning showers, with an even warmer afternoon near 60.
On Monday, a few snow flurries will be possible as colder air takes over all of the Midstate with a high in the low 40s.
Tuesday mostly sunny with highs near average in the upper 40s.
Wednesday partly cloudy, high in the low 50s.
