Above average temperatures & sunshine for the rest of the week. The remnants of Hurricane Delta bring rain to Middle Tennessee this weekend.
Tonight clear and cool, low 56.
Thursday will be bright and warm for October. Expect highs in the low-mid 80s.
Clouds with Hurricane Delta will begin to move in on Friday, the high will reach 80. Low in the mid 60s.
Friday night through the weekend, expect periods of rain and some thunderstorms. Count on occasional gusty wind and torrential downpours. That said, it won't rain for the entire weekend. The rain will come in spurts. Weekend temperatures will top off in the 70s, although it'll be much more humid.
Monday, the weather dries out, but warmth and humidity will remain. Highs will be in the low 80s.
More showers Tuesday with highs back to the mid 70s.
