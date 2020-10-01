Cooling off for the second half of the week. We'll be in the 70s once again today under a mostly sunny sky with lighter breezes.
Friday offers up more sunshine after a chilly start in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon holds for highs in the mid 60s.
Early Saturday, there could be an isolated patch of frost or two well east of Nashville. Otherwise, we'll have a cold start once again in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will warm to around 70.
A passing shower or two are possible Sunday. Amounts look light.
Next week offers up more dry weather and warming temperatures. We'll be back in the 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.