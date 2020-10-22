Quiet and warm day on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Highs will once again top out in the lowermost 80's with an abundant amount of sunshine.
Changes arrive Friday in the form of better rain chances during the mid to late afternoon.
Generally, it'll be just rain but a few isolated storms aren't out of the question.
Other than a few lingering showers on the Plateau, this weekend looks drier and cooler.
Highs will scale back to the 70's both days with Sunday being the warmest day.
Rain chances remain elevated next week as a new front approaches Monday.
Showers look to hang northwest of Nashville Monday but become more widespread for the Mid State starting Tuesday.
Fall-like temperatures settle back in next week with 60's for highs starting Tuesday.
