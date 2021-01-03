After a cloudy start this morning ample sunshine has returned.
Highs will be cooler today with 40's for most.
We'll spend the next few days on the drier side of things before a better chance for rain Thursday.
There is a slim chance at a few showers early Tuesday morning for the eastern half of the state but I believe most stay dry.
I don't think we're talking about washout conditions Thursday but it will be the best chance for rain over the next week. It's unlikely we'll have any wintry mischief out of this one.
This system will be out the door heading into next weekend.
Temperatures for the next week will hover around averages. Expect 40's50's in the afternoons and 30's during the overnights.
