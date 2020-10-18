We'll begin Monday with another chance for rain but mainly for areas in Northwest Tennessee.
I don't believe Nashville-surrounding areas will see much rain Monday.
High pressure takes control of our weather pattern Tuesday through Thursday.
We'll see a lot more sunshine and warmer temperatures - mid to upper 70's/80's.
It'll take a cold front on Friday to change our pattern up.
Rain will accompany this front but looks to clear out going into Saturday.
