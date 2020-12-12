Expecting a quiet night across Middle Tennessee with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 30's.
Sunday will be dry up until about sunset. That's when we'll see our next round of rain roll through. Showers will continue overnight but will be clearing out through Monday morning.
Another quick shot of rain moves throughTuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The end of the week looks drier and sunnier.
Seasonable temperatures are expected all week with 40's in the afternoons and 20's/30's during the overnights.
