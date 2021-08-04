4WARN Forecast: Another nice day; humidity returns this weekend

Another nice August day is in store for Middle Tennessee today.
We'll have plenty of sunshine and below average highs in the mid 80's again today.
Heat and humidity start to creep back in starting Thursday, but we still stay below 90°.
90's do return this weekend but the humidity won't be out of control.
Rain chances remain low today through Saturday.
Areas along the Plateau may see some rain over the next few days, but everyone should remain dry.
A better chance for rain starts Sunday and to begin next week.
