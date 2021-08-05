4WARN Forecast: Another nice day; getting hotter this weekend

Another nice August day is in store for the area today.
We'll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80's again today.
The humidity stays tolerable today but begins to tick up through the weekend.
Highs this weekend will range from the upper 80's to the low 90's.
I do not expect any problems out of rain today or tomorrow.
A few isolated showers are likely Saturday and Sunday, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.